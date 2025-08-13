Prime Video to stream South Korean remake of Fuji TV’s The Confidence Man JP

Amazon’s Prime Video has taken worldwide rights to TV Chosun in South Korea’s local-language adaptation of hit Japanese con artist drama The Confidence Man JP.

Coproduced by TME Group, Fifthwall Studio and Ghost4, The Confidence Man KR stars Park Min Moung (Marry My Husband) alongside Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk.

From September 6, the series will be broadcast on TV Chosun, streamed on Coupang Play and is also set to be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

It is based on the original Japanese show that aired on Fuji TV from 2018 and has since grown into a franchise spanning feature films, special episodes and spin-off dramas.

The Confidence Man KR follows three con artists who devise elaborate schemes to exploit individuals driven by greed, set against the backdrop of the real estate and financial sectors.

Fuji TV says that the deal represents a “major step forward” in accelerating the international footprint of its flagship content.

Kentaro Shibuya, head of content business department, Fuji TV, said: “The fact that the original drama The Confidence Man JP has been recognised overseas, adapted into a remake, and distributed worldwide marks a long-cherished milestone in our business development. We hope this will serve as a springboard for our future content strategy.”