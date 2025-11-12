Prime Video sets worldwide launch date for S2 of comedy-noir series Deadloch

Amazon’s Prime Video will launch the second season of Australian original crime-comedy Deadloch globally on March 20 next year.

The six-part series, created by comedians and writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.

McCartney and McLennan also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte, Tanya Phegan and Ben Grogan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer and the series is being directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto.

As revealed in July last year when Amazon greenlit season two, the Deadloch story will shift from Tasmania to Australia’s Northern Territory, with detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) chasing a cold case in the tropics. New cast members include Luke Hemsworth, Steve Bisley and Sharri Sebbens.

The first season of Deadloch was a quirky breakout hit globally, reaching the top 10 series rankings in more than 165 countries and territories including the US, UK and Canada.