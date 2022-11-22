Prime Video returns to The Devil’s Hour

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has renewed its original drama The Devil’s Hour, from the producers of Sherlock and Dracula, for second and third seasons.

Created and written by Tom Moran and produced by UK indie and Sherlock producer Hartswood Films, six-part series The Devil’s Hour is executive produced by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Dracula, Sherlock) and Sue Vertue (Dracula, Sherlock) and will return to Prime Video early next year. The series follows the story of a woman drawn into the hunt for a killer by terrifying visions which always wake her at 3.33am, which is known as the Devil’s hour and regarded as a time when inexplicable things can occur.