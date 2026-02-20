Prime Video renews German version of Belgian escape room format The Way Out

Prime Video in Germany has ordered a second season of comedy format The Way Out.

The renewal comes as the format, which was initially commissioned for Belgium’s VTM, continues to ride a wave of momentum after UKTV commissioned a British iteration.

In Belgium, the show recently aired its sixth instalment on VTM, while SBS in the Netherlands also renewed the Dutch version for season six.

The format sees two celebrity duos entering identical escape rooms and racing to solve puzzles and tasks in order to leave the room.

The Way Out is created and produced by Roses Are Blue for VTM, with Be-Entertainment distributing the format globally. All versions of the format are filmed at a production hub in Belgium.

“The team at Roses Are Blue has developed an innovative and cost-effective production structure that maintains the show’s high-quality entertainment value without the need for an expensive studio component in addition to the escape room setting,” said Be-Entertainment’s MD Gepke Nederlof.

“This approach allows us to deliver premium production value while meeting the current demands of the market and audience preferences.”