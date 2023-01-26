Please wait...
Prime Video renews Colombian series Primate

Primate was created by Andrés Burgos

CONTENT AMERICAS: Production is underway on a second season of The Mediapro Studio’s politically incorrect Colombian comedy-drama Primate after the show was renewed by global streamer Amazon Prime Video.

The show, created by Andrés Burgos (Crime Diaries) and starring Christan Tappan, is shot in Colombia and takes advantage of the CINA production incentive, equivalent to 35% of spending on audiovisual services in the country. The second season will be 8×25’.

