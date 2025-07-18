Prime Video renews adult animation Invincible for S5

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon-owned Prime Video has renewed adult animated superhero series Invincible for a fifth season, ahead of its S4 debut next year.

Produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. It follows a 17-year-old who inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender. Welsh actor Matthew Rhys will join the voice cast for S4.