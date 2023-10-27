Prime Video pots the black with factual feature Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything

US-based streamer Prime Video has commissioned Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything, about the world’s most decorated snooker player.

The feature-length factual original is produced by David Beckham’s prodco Studio 99 and will be available to stream in the UK and Ireland from November 23.

Directed by Sam Blair, it claims to give unprecedented access to O’Sullivan’s private life and inner demons on the eve of his seventh World Championship final.

Executive producers are Beckham, Nicola Howson, David Gardner and Ross Connolly. MetFilms are handling distribution.

Howson, MD of Studio 99, said: “Ronnie is a complex genius who defied convention and captured the hearts and admiration of snooker fans over many years. His story is quite simply remarkable and will have deep resonance with audiences.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything boosts Prime Video’s catalogue of sports-skewing documentary titles including Rooney, We Are Newcastle United and Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes.

Studio 99 has previously made docs such as Fever Pitch: The Battle for the Premier League (Paramount+ and BBC) and Beckham (Netflix).