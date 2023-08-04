Prime Video orders third instalment of top 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video has ordered a 10-episode third season of its popular teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, produced by Amazon Studios and US-based production company Wiip.

Season two of the series, which is based on US author Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy, is among the 10 most-watched series in the history of Prime Video, according to Amazon.

The show streams globally on Prime Video and is currently in the midst of its season-two run, with a new episode launching each week.

Season three will be led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Executive producers include Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt, alongside Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee for Wiip, which also produced series that include HBO’s Mare of Easttown and White House Plumbers, Apple TV+’s Dickinson and the BBC’s Toast of Tinseltown.

While the greenlight announcement was officially made yesterday, Amazon said it ordered the third season ahead of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and actors’ union SAG-AFTRA going on strike.

Like the majority of shows in the US, production cannot resume until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios in labour negotiations, has reached new deals with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.