Prime Video orders octopus doc from Jigsaw Productions, Waller-Bridge’s Wells Street

Amazon’s Prime Video has ordered a two-part documentary special about the giant Pacific octopus from Jigsaw Productions and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Wells Street Films.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Photo: Scottish Government via <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/scottishgovernment/53091716944/">CC</a>)

The special, titled Octopus!, will be narrated and executive produced by the British actor and screenwriter.

It follows an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them and the explorer trying to understand them to the actor and comedian Tracy Morgan who is obsessed with them.

The project was developed under Wells Street Films’ overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios and will premiere on Prime Video in the spring.

Octopus! is directed by Niharika Desai and executive produced by Jenny Robins and Waller-Bridge for Wells Street Films, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello for Jigsaw Productions and showrunner Melissa Wood.

“This charming and unique story will shine a light on these immensely special and intelligent animals through Phoebe’s endearing and comedic lens,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

Jordan Pinto 04-03-2025 ©C21Media
