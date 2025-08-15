Prime Video orders Joseph of Egypt biblical drama from Dallas Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios

Amazon’s Prime Video is moving further into the faith-based programming space with its greenlight of Joseph of Egypt, a limited series executive produced by The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins and his 5&2 Studios.

The eight-part series will star Adam Hashmi (Bridgerton, Criminal Record) as Joseph who, after being betrayed by his brother, defies all expectations and rises to incredible power in Egypt, second only to the Pharoah. However, he is confronted with the ultimate test when his past catches up with him.

Craig Wright is writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Jenkins executive producing alongside Brad Pelo, Mark Sourian, Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson. The project is coproduced by Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

In addition to Hashmi, the cast includes Alexander Siddig (Foundation, Shantaram), Babak Tafti (Succession, Billions), Daniel Peera (The Cleaning Lady, NCIS) and Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Svetlana).

The greenlight comes after Amazon MGM Studios inked a wide-ranging deal with 5&2 Studios earlier this year, including a first-look agreement covering series and films.

Through the pact, Prime Video acquired the exclusive US streaming rights to the first five seasons of religious drama The Chosen, as well as the upcoming sixth and seventh seasons, and unscripted series The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls. Jenkins officially launched US-based 5&2 Studios in 2024.