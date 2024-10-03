Prime Video orders comic festive special fronted by Jack Whitehall with star guests

Amazon’s Prime Video has ordered a one-off festive special fronted by UK comedian Jack Whitehall with guests including Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Rebel Wilson.

Produced by Workerbee and Jackpot Productions, Jack in Time for Christmas will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in December.

Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue, it finds Whitehall stranded in the US with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. It will also feature Dave Bautista, Tom Davies and Daisy May Cooper.

In related news, Cooper has been confirmed in the line-up for Prime Video’s forthcoming UK remake of Japanese comedy format Last One Laughing, set to launch in 2025.

The series, hosted by Jimmy Carr with Roisin Conaty, will also feature Bob Mortimer, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade.

Produced by Banijay UK labels Zeppotron and Initial, it marks the latest adaptation of the format, created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo, in which comedians are challenged not to laugh.

Prime Video has remade the show in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Australia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Prime Video is gearing up to launch The World According To Kaleb, a one-off special performance from farmer, author and Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper, filmed at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, on November 29.

This performance features Cooper’s unique observations and strong views on anything from sheep to famous people to why farming is the best job in the world, whilst also highlighting some of the many challenges that British farmers face today.