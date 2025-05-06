Prime Video Nordic bolsters regional output with Scanbox Entertainment deal

Scanbox Entertainment and Prime Video Nordic have announced an exclusive output deal in the region covering all local and international titles released by Scanbox.

The first selection of titles will premiere on Prime Video from the middle of 2026. The deal also includes hundreds of film titles from the Scanbox back catalogue.

“Similar to us, Prime Video has ambitious expansion plans in the Nordics. At Scanbox, we have been ramping up our local productions and are continuing our investments in international titles with greater commercial potential,” Per Bergholdt Knudsen, director of sales, Scanbox Entertainment, said.

Thor Sigurjonsson, CEO, Scanbox Entertainment, believes that the Nordic deal demonstrates that local movie production has paid off.

“We are happy to team up with Prime Video to offer great movies to the Nordic audience. It’s also a great testament to our whole team, who have been working so diligently over the past years, to get acknowledged by a key player within the market.”

Forthcoming titles include the new Guy Ritchie film Wife and Dog, By Any Means with Mark Wahlberg, and a sequel to the early 90s classic Cliffhanger. Local Nordic titles will include the third film in the Danish franchise De forbandede år (Into the Darkness), the Norwegian WWII blockbuster Blücher, and the newly greenlit Swedish movie Arkipelag, directed and created by Alex Schulman and starring Fares Fares, Gustaf Skarsgård, and Linus Wahlgren.