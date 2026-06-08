Prime Video, Kevin Macdonald team up to follow Guardiola’s Man City swansong

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is partnering with Academy Award-winning documentary maker Kevin Macdonald on a project following Pep Guardiola through his final two seasons as Manchester City manager.

The Spaniard recently announced he was stepping down as boss of the English team after 10 years at the helm which has seen it win an unprecedented six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, three FA Cups and five EFL Cups.

The club, however, continues to face, and deny, 115 charges of breaching the league’s financial rules to help build the squad that achieved it.

Prime Video and Macdonald have been following Guardiola and his team through the final two seasons of his tenure and a four-part access doc will launch on the streamer in the UK and Ireland this summer.

The series opens as City’s record-breaking run of 26 games unbeaten comes to a shuddering halt with a string of defeats in late 2024. Focus then shifts to the boardroom as the club initiates a major rebuild, with player Kevin De Bruyne’s departure and the arrival of new talent. It culminates with the climax of the 2025/26 season, a pivotal clash with Arsenal, the FA Cup Final and Guardiola’s farewell.

The series is directed by Oscar- and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Macdonald (Touching the Void, The Last King of Scotland) alongside City Studios’ John De Caux and is produced by Macdonald for Plan B/KM Films, and Gavin Johnson and Ged Doherty for City Studios.

Manchester City have previously been the focus of Prime’s ride-along observational docuseries All Or Nothing.