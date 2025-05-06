Prime Video goes bananas for gorilla feature documentary Silverback

Prime Video Germany has acquired a package of content from European producer and distributor Off the Fence, including feature documentaries Silverback and We Are Guardians.

Conservation doc Silverback (1×90’) is produced by OTF Studios, the BBC, France Télévisions, and Featuristic Film for the BBC. It follows wildlife cameraman Vianet Djenguet on a mission to protect the Democratic Republic of Congo’s critically endangered eastern lowland gorillas.

We Are Guardians (1×90’) is produced by Mídia Indígena, One Forest, Highly Flammable, Random Good and Appian Way for Netflix. It details the destruction of the Amazon rainforest through the lens of Brazil’s indigenous ‘forest guardians’, who are fighting to protect their ancestral lands from deforestation.

The volume deal also includes the following factual titles: science miniseries The Secrets to Civilization (3×60’); true crime special Forging Fate: The Disappearing Art Dealer (1×60’); environmental road trip Go Gently with Bonnie Wright (6×60’); and two seasons of marine biology series Ocean Wonders (16×30’).

Oliver Taprogge, head of sales and strategic partnerships, OTF, said: “Amazon’s commitment to bold, high-quality storytelling, and its ability to connect audiences at scale, makes it the ideal home for two award winning titles that spark both emotion and conversation.”