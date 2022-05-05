Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Prime Video finds The One that Got Away among three summer reality shows

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video is launching three new reality series this summer, including a dating show that reunites people with former suitors.

The One that Got Away reunites participants with people from their past

Premiering on June 24 is The One that Got Away, a 10-parter in which six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore missed connections, as people from their past surprise them and take their shot at love.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73. Exec producing for the latter are partner Gabe Turner and director of development Caroline Roseman. Elan Gale is exec producer and showrunner.

Coming-of-age docusoap Forever Summer: Hamptons

Premiering in July is Forever Summer: Hamptons, an eight-episode coming-of-age docusoap about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds spending the summer in the affluent seaside resort of the Hamptons.

Amazon Studios is producing with Haymaker East. Lynne Spillman, Jessica Chesler and Morgan Miller exec produce with Haymaker’s founder Aaron Rothman, exec VP of production management and operations Josh Halpert and director of development Jesse Light.

Astrological matchmaking series Cosmic Love

Finally, launching in August is Cosmic Love, a 10-part social experiment in which four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media. Jess Castro serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series alongside Hudsun Media’s founder Michael Rourke. Hashim Williams, Nathan Coyle and Viki Cacciatore also exec produce.

Karolina Kaminska 05-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazon set to double Indian investment, preps 40 local originals
Prime Video agrees original content deal with Mexican actor Diego Boneta
Amazon Prime Video picks Day Zero for World Earth Day
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Roku, Apollo Global said to be among potential bidders for Starz stake
YouTube orders animated history chatshow voiced by social media celeb Joe Sugg
ABC, Discovery NZ stock up on factual, kids' content from Beyond Rights
Canal 13 in Chile to make local version of Banijay music format Starstruck
Lighthouse shows the way into new markets