Prime Video falls for Undercover Lover as it lines up SimpelZodiak dating format

Prime Video has commissioned Undercover Lover, a new Dutch reality dating series produced by Banijay Benelux label SimpelZodiak, with the show set to launch exclusively on the Amazon-owned streaming platform this summer.

The series, which was filmed in South Africa, follows five couples separated and placed in competing villas, with one partner in each pair required to pose as single while surrounded by attractive singles tasked with exposing them. Their partners watch events unfold from a second villa. The couple that successfully keeps their relationship hidden stands to win €50,000.

Robbert Rodenburg, who has previously hosted Prime Video reality formats including Good Luck Guys, Dames in de Dop, Open Casa and Hakken Over de Sloot, will present the show alongside content creator Kelly Mexy, who makes her hosting debut with the series.

SimpelZodiak, the Banijay Benelux production label behind the format, also produces long-running adventure-reality series Expeditie Robinson, the Dutch version of Survivor, as well as Good Luck Guys and recently announced Disney+ and NPO series Wolven.

The prodco’s other credits include Football Island, a football reality survival format for Dutch streamer Videoland coproduced with fellow Banijay Benelux subsidiary Southfields and RTL Creative Unit, and new competition series Last One Standing, co-developed with RTL Creative Unit.

Owned by Banijay Belgium and SBS Belgium, the Undercover Lover format dates back 20 years, having been developed by Peking Express producer Kanakna Productions and produced for Dutch network Veronica over two seasons in 2006/7. In 2007, Kanakna was acquired by Zodiak TV, which itself merged with Banijay in 2016.