Prime Video commissions original Aussie rules docuseries from GoodThing and Box to Box

Prime Video Australia is ramping up sports genre investment, commissioning an Australian/UK coproduction docuseries on the Australian Football League (AFL) from GoodThing Productions and UK factual producers Box to Box.

The untitled series, which has gone into production, is slated for global release in 2026 across all Prime territories.

The production takes global audiences behind the scenes and on a character-driven journey through the competition season and to the grand final of the intrinsically Aussie sport of AFL.

“The world of Aussie Rules has everything we look for in our shows – intensity, big personalities, massive stakes, and stories that hit hard on and off the field. We’re thrilled to bring audiences around the globe into the heart of such a tenaciously competitive league. AFL really stood out to us as rich terrain for storytelling potential” said Box to Box co-founder Paul Martin.

The series will be executive produced by Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Hillary Olsen, Nick Batzias and Charlotte Wheaton.

Producers have yet to detail storylines, player and team castings but state these will be announced soon.

GoodThing Productions have experience and connection with the AFL as producers of award-winning feature documentary The Australian Dream, released in 2019. The documentary, also produced by GoodThing founder Batzias, featured the story of indigenous AFL player Adam Goodes and his very public experience of racism and the complexities of toxic Australian sporting culture and identity.

“We know our customers are passionate about homegrown sports and we’re excited to give audiences insider access to the moments and personalities that make the AFL so special.” said Prime Video ANZ head of content Alexandra Gilbert.

“By collaborating with storytelling experts Box To Box, we’re committed to bringing fans authentic, behind-the-scenes moments they’ve never experienced before, while helping to share Australia’s beloved sport with viewers worldwide,” she added.

Prime Video has been collaborating with the AFL since 2019, producing three local Amazon Original docuseries that cover the broader cultural impact of Australian football, the projects include Making Their Mark, Kick Like Tayla, and Warriors on the Field.

The investment in the new AFL docuseries expands Prime’s increasing catalogue of sports content which includes other sporting Amazon Original docuseries such as cricketing series The Test series 1-3, Shane and The Defenders.