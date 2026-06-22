Prime Video cancels Aubrey Plaza’s adult animation Kevin after one season

Amazon-owned streamer Prime Video will not be ordering a second season of adult animated comedy Kevin, according to co-creator and executive producer Aubrey Plaza.

Created by Joe Wengert and Plaza for Prime Video, the show follows an anthropomorphic cat, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, adjusting to life on his own following the separation of his two owners in a fictional version of New York City.

Produced by Evil Hag Productions, Titmouse and Amazon MGM Studios, the eight-episode first season was released on April 20.

Parks & Recreation star Plaza took to social media to express her disappointment about the cancellation and said she hoped the show may have a future elsewhere.

“Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive,” said Plaza.

“I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters.

“I was hoping for this for Kevin but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow.”