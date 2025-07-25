Prime Video alum Alessandro Volpato joins HBO Max Italy as acquisitions director

Warner Bros Discovery has appointed Prime Video’s Alessandro Volpato as director of acquisitions for HBO Max Italy.

Volpato will be responsible for acquiring content for the Italian SVoD service when it launches in early 2026. His role will also involve cross-functional collaboration with the EMEA streaming acquisitions team to evaluate pan-European projects.

Volpato joins from Prime Video and Amazon Studios, where he served as senior manager for content acquisition, contributing to the launch of original Italian productions such as Pesci Piccoli, Sconfort Zone and Sono Lillo, and international titles like Those About to Die.

Previously, he worked for Warner Bros International as manager of international TV distribution in London and, before that, as part of the strategy team between the UK capital and Los Angeles.