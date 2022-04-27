Prime Video agrees original content deal with Mexican actor Diego Boneta

Amazon’s Prime Video and Mexican actor Diego Boneta, best known for starring in Netflix’s musical biopic series about singer Luis Miguel, have signed an agreement to produce movies, series and reality shows.

Through the actor’s production company Three Amigos, Boneta and Prime Video are developing several productions that will launch on the streaming platform next year, with the actor starring in many of the titles.

Actor and singer Boneta has starred in all three seasons of Spanish-language show Luis Miguel: The Series, which is produced by Amazon-owned MGM for Netflix and Telemundo. It dramatises the life of the titular Mexican singer.

“We are excited to cement our relationship with Diego Boneta and the entire Three Amigos team,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to our customers seeing what we’re working on to bring new and engaging content to Prime Video audiences both in Mexico and around the world.”

Alonso Aguilar, Amazon originals local manager for Prime Video Mexico, added: “Prime Video strives to work with the best creators, so we couldn’t be more excited to start building new stories with Diego and his team.”

Boneta said: “I am honoured to begin this exciting collaboration with Prime Video. Our shared passion for storytelling is at the core of this partnership and I am thrilled to be working with Jennifer Salke and the entire Prime Video team to create projects that audiences around the world can relate to.”

Natalia Boneta, partner at Three Amigos and Diego’s sister, added: “Working closely with the Prime Video team has been truly amazing. It is very gratifying to have found such a talented family who share our love of storytelling on a global scale.”

This story was originally published in Spanish on AudioVisual451.com.