Prime Video acquires Adolf Eichmann docuseries The Devil’s Confession in US

Amazon’s Prime Video has picked up US right to The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes, a docuseries featuring the confessions of Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects in the planning and implementation of the Holocaust’s ‘final solution.’

The three-parter comes from Amazon-owned MGM Television and Israeli studio SIPUR (fka Tadmor Entertainment), in association with Kan11, Toluca Pictures and Alice Communications.

Written and directed by Yariv Mozer, the project features interviews with Holocaust survivors, historians, experts and key witnesses at the Eichmann trial.

It launched on Prime Video in the US on January 31.

Steve Stark, Guilhad Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Eldad Koblenz, Tal Fraifeld, Gili Gaon, Michael Peter Schmidt and Russ McCarroll serve as executive producers, alongside producer Kobi Sitt. MGM handles international distribution outside of Israel.