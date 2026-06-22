Prime Video, 5 in the UK, Canada’s Crave to serve Aces: The ATP No. 1 Club

Prime Video in the US, 5 in the UK and Canadian streamer Crave are among a raft of buyers for the four-part tennis docuseries Aces: The ATP No. 1 Club.

Produced by BrightNorth USA in association with Front Office Sports Studios, and distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, the show examines what it takes to reach the top of the men’s tennis rankings, an accolade only achieved by 29 men in the history of the game.

Aces: The ATP No. 1 Club has also been sold to Now TV Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Macau), JioHotstar (JioStar India) and SkyShowtime in more than 20 European territories including Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Launching on Prime Video in the US on June 22 and on 5 in the UK on June 29, the docuseries features interviews with the likes of Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Andy Murray, Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt, Gustavo Kuerten, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Moyá, Patrick Rafter and Marcelo Ríos.

Executive producers include Morgan Hertzan, Azadeh de Leon, Dan DiStefano, David Check, Larry Scott and Pat Dimon, who also directs.

“Tennis is one of the truly global sports, crowning champions from around the world and drawing fans on every continent,” said Paramount Skydance president of global content licensing Don McGregor. “That universal appeal is exactly why we are seeing such strong demand from broadcasters and streamers to bring the series to audiences everywhere.”