Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Prima picks package from ZDF Studios

Hamburg Dockland

NEWS BRIEF: Czech broadcaster Prima has acquired 1,130 hours of content from German distributor ZDF Studios, the sales and commercial arm of the public broadcaster.

The deal includes movies such as ZDF’s Rosamunde Pilcher and Katie Fforde collections, and the romantic travel series A Summer in… Also included in the package are romcom Queens of Trouble, Swedish drama series from the Inga Lindström Collection, long-running buddy crime series A Case for Two and police procedural meets medical drama Hamburg Dockland.

C21 reporter 29-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Suzanne Guèvremont succeeds Claude Joli-Coeur at Canada’s NFB
HBO hit Succession takes home drama prize at Rose d’Or Awards
Former Viaplay, Shahid exec Mejlhede Andersen sets up prodco The Yard Films
Toon trends: the big challenges ahead for animation
France's TF1 to adapt All3Media, IDTV psychological format The Unknown