Prima picks package from ZDF Studios

NEWS BRIEF: Czech broadcaster Prima has acquired 1,130 hours of content from German distributor ZDF Studios, the sales and commercial arm of the public broadcaster.

The deal includes movies such as ZDF’s Rosamunde Pilcher and Katie Fforde collections, and the romantic travel series A Summer in… Also included in the package are romcom Queens of Trouble, Swedish drama series from the Inga Lindström Collection, long-running buddy crime series A Case for Two and police procedural meets medical drama Hamburg Dockland.