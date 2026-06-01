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Prima Group falls for romantic movies from ZDF Studios’ Herzkino strand

Rosamunde Pilcher TV movie In Love with a Butler

Czech broadcaster Prima Group has acquired a package of 360 titles from ZDF Studios’ Herzkino TV movies strand, including the Rosamunde Pilcher romantic drama collection.

The bundle features mostly 1×90’ TV drama and comedy movies, often based on well-known literary works and centred on themes such as love, family and friendship.

Other titles in the package from the German company include Sweden-set romance Inga Lindström and romantic travel series A Summer in…

The agreement includes a mix of re-licensing and first-run rights, with the rights covering free TV and basic cable in the Czech Republic, as well as Czech-language basic cable in Slovakia.

The newly acquired content will primarily be broadcast on Prima Love in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Mirela Nastase, director, drama at ZDF Studios, said: “Our Herzkino titles continue to resonate strongly with audiences across Central and Eastern Europe, and we are proud to see these much-loved films reach viewers on Prima Love.

“This deal once again underlines the enduring appeal of high-quality romantic storytelling and the strength of our collaboration with Prima.”

Simona Goddardová, head of acquisitions at FTV Prima, said: “These titles are a perfect fit for Prima Love and have proven to be highly popular with our viewers. The new agreement allows us to further strengthen our programming with compelling and emotionally engaging content.”

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Neil Batey 01-06-2026 ©C21Media
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