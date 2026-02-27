Premier League going direct-to-consumer with Singapore streaming service

The English Premier League is making its long-awaited direct-to-consumer move with the launch of a streamer in Singapore that will be a test case for further potential international expansion.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London this week, Premier League CEO Richard Masters confirmed Premier League+ will stream all 380 top-flight football games in Singapore from the start of the 2026/27 season, along with other content.

In Singapore, the platform will be operated in partnership with Singaporean telco StarHub, which signed a six-year rights deal with the Premier League in 2022.

Having previously entered lucrative territory-by-territory deals with broadcasters for the rights to games, Masters said the direct-to-consumer strategy “might be replicable around the world.”

It comes after other sporting organisations, including the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and Formula 1, have already set up similar, Netflix-style streaming platforms of their own.

Masters added the league still sees “lots of oxygen left” in the traditional broadcaster deals, as the international appeal of the Premier League continues to grow.

The current domestic package split between Sky and TNT was agreed for a record £6.7bn (US$9bn), however the opportunity to go D2C could allow the league to take in more revenue and give it greater control over its content.

Last year the Premier League announced it would be establishing a new in-house media operations business and international broadcast production HQ at Olympia in London.