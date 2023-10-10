Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Powerkids, Bonneli adapt Martin Mystère

Animated children’s series Martin Mystère

NEWS BRIEF: India- and Singapore-based animation prodco and distributor Powerkids Entertainment has partnered with Bonneli Entertainment, the production arm of comic book publisher Sergio Bonneli Editore in Italy, on an animated series based on Italian comic book Martin Mystère (Martin Mystery).

Created by Alfredo Castelli, Martin Mystère has sold millions of copies across Europe and spawned a TV series from 2003 to 2006 which aired on Canal J in France and YTV in Canada. The new 3D animated series will start production later in 2023, with release scheduled for the latter part of 2025. Powerkids is producing and distributing globally.

C21 reporter 10-10-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Eight European pubcasters team up to jointly commission drama slate
NZ indie Pango's Bailey Mackey on converting his rugby links into commissions
Sony puts a kids spin on classic IP
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi inspires new Sony cartoon series Messi & the Giants
Josephine van As exits Disney in Benelux as Stefan Weijers embarks on permanent role