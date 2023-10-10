Powerkids, Bonneli adapt Martin Mystère

NEWS BRIEF: India- and Singapore-based animation prodco and distributor Powerkids Entertainment has partnered with Bonneli Entertainment, the production arm of comic book publisher Sergio Bonneli Editore in Italy, on an animated series based on Italian comic book Martin Mystère (Martin Mystery).

Created by Alfredo Castelli, Martin Mystère has sold millions of copies across Europe and spawned a TV series from 2003 to 2006 which aired on Canal J in France and YTV in Canada. The new 3D animated series will start production later in 2023, with release scheduled for the latter part of 2025. Powerkids is producing and distributing globally.