Portugal’s TVI eavesdrops on regal chit-chat with acquisition of Lip Reading the Royals

TVI in Portugal is among the global buyers which have acquired documentary series Lip Reading the Royals.

Produced by Content Kings, the 3×60’ title has also been snapped up by Paramount-owned 5 in the UK, Seven in Australia, Hot 8 in Israel, LRT in Lithuania and streamer True Royalty TV for its US subscribers through Prime Video, Comcast Xfinity and Roku Premium. The sales were announced by UK-based distributor Silverlining Rights.

Lip Reading the Royals sees lip reading experts dissect footage of the Royal Family to provide viewers with the unprecedented chance to listen in on their secret conversations.