Portugal’s TVI commissions Plural to adapt Televisa-Univision’s La Madrastra

Portuguese network TVI has begun production on A Madrastra, a local adaptation of the telenovela format La Madrastra, owned by Televisa-Univision, marking the seventh international version of the title.

The Portuguese version is produced by Plural Entertainment and written by Maria João Mira. It will consist of 100 60-minute episodes and is scheduled to premiere in June 2026 on TVI, where it will replace the current telenovela Amor à Prova.

The story, set this time between Portugal and Morocco, follows a woman unjustly convicted of a crime she didn’t commit and presumed dead by her family. Two decades later, she returns determined to uncover the truth, becoming a stepmother to her own children, who are unaware of her true identity.

The Portuguese cast is led by Inês Castel-Branco as Diana and marks Albano Jerónimo’s return to TVI after a decade, in the role of her husband. Bernardo Cascais and Catarina Nifo round out the cast.

“For several years, TVI has been committed to telling stories that feel authentically Portuguese and, at the same time, maintain a universal resonance. A Madrastra is precisely that kind of story, rooted in revenge, family, and redemption,” highlighted José Eduardo Moniz, TVI’s general manager.

For her part, Karina Etchinson, senior director of content sales for EMEA at TelevisaUnivision, noted that TVI has reinvented the format “through a clearly Portuguese perspective” and recalled how the 2022 Mexican version introduced the story “to a new generation of fans.”