Portugal’s SIC falls for My Mum, Your Dad

US dating format My Mum, Your Dad

NEWS BRIEF: US dating format My Mum, Your Dad has been commissioned for a local language adaptation by Portuguese network SIC, where it’s produced by Shine Iberia Portugal.

The unscripted title was originally created by Greg and Haley Daniels and produced by ITV Entertainment and Robola Entertainment for HBO Max. Distributed globally by ITV Studios, the format sees single parents look for love in a luxurious mansion, unwittingly guided by their adult kids.

