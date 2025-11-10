Portugal’s RTP dials up Emergency Call

NEWS BRIEF: Portuguese pubcaster RTP has ordered a local language adaptation of documentary format Emergency Call, to be produced by Boxfish.

Originally created by De chinezen for Belgium broadcaster VRT Eén, it follows the ups and downs of regular shifts in an emergency call centre through the ears and eyes of the people who work there, including paramedics, police and firefighters. Emergency Call is distributed globally by Amsterdam-based sales house Lineup Industries.