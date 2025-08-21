Please wait...
Pop to launch on Samsung TV Plus in Asian markets

Totally Spies will appear on Pop in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines

NEWS BRIEF: Narrative Entertainment-owned children’s channel Pop is launching in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines after a carriage deal with FAST platform Samsung TV Plus.

Content on the channel will include animated series Totally Spies! and The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That. The news follows the launch of Pop on Samsung TV Plus in Australia and New Zealand last month. Pop also airs in the UK as a free-to-air digital channel.

C21 reporter 21-08-2025 ©C21Media
