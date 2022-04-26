Please wait...
Pop, Discovery Kids Latin America pick up Kung Fu Wa! from Tencent Video, UYoung

Animated action-comedy series Kung Fu Wa!

UK children’s channel Pop and Discovery Kids in Latin America have acquired animated action-comedy series Kung Fu Wa!.

Coproduced by Tencent Video and UYoung in China, Kung Fu Wa! (52×11’) follows the adventures of eight-year-old Tee Zee who comes across an odd-looking sock in her mother’s laundry.

It turns out the sock was originally a Kung Fu master from another world whose powers were weakened when travelling through a vortex into Tee Zee’s world, transforming into a sock along the way.

But when Tee Zee puts the sock on her foot, she transforms into a super heroine. Together, the pair must complete Kung Fu Wa’s mission to defeat evil and protect the world.

UYoung finalised the deal with Discovery Kids Latin America for the series, while Federation Kids & Family – which handles distribution outside China and Latin America – brokered the deal with Pop.

Karolina Kaminska 26-04-2022 ©C21Media

