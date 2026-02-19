Please wait...
Poland’s TTV goes Down the Road for fourth season

Down the Road follows young adults with Down’s Syndrome as they embark on life-changing adventures

NEWS BRIEF: Polish free-to-air channel TTV has licensed a fourth season of factual entertainment format Down the Road, known locally as Wiernik Pro, for broadcast this autumn.

Originally created in Belgium by Roses are Blue for VRT 1, Down the Road follows a group of young adults with Down’s Syndrome as they embark on a life-changing journey, gaining independence, confidence and new perspectives along the way. The format has been adapted in multiple international markets, with an upcoming French version set for M6’s kids’ channel Gulli.

 

