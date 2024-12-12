Pokémon, Aardman ‘special project’ coming in 2027

NEWS BRIEF: The Pokémon Company International and British prodco Aardman have partnered on a “special project” coming to audiences in 2027.

In a brief statement, the two companies said: “The collaboration will see Aardman bringing their unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand new adventures. More information on the collaboration is planned to be shared in the future.”