Pogo greenlights Indian animation The Pandavas

The Pandavas debuts o on Pogo on April 23

NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific’s children’s channel Pogo has ordered seasons one and two of Indian animation The Pandavas.

Produced in collaboration with Hi-Tech Animation, The Pandavas (13×30’) chronicles five princes, Righteous Yudhishtir, Powerful Bheem, Astute Arjun, Adventurous Nakul and Valorant Sahadev, in their days as students. A further two seasons of the show are in development.

C21 reporter 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

