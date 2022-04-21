Pogo greenlights Indian animation The Pandavas

NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific’s children’s channel Pogo has ordered seasons one and two of Indian animation The Pandavas.

Produced in collaboration with Hi-Tech Animation, The Pandavas (13×30’) chronicles five princes, Righteous Yudhishtir, Powerful Bheem, Astute Arjun, Adventurous Nakul and Valorant Sahadev, in their days as students. A further two seasons of the show are in development.