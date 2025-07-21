Pocket.watch launches AI tool to analyse YouTube channel monetisation opportunities

LA-based children’s content and IP company Pocket.watch has launched an AI tool which is designed to identify monetisation opportunities for its creators on YouTube.

Channelyzer AI streamlines the analysis of a creator’s YouTube channel library to pick out content for distribution on premium streaming platforms and provide other insights.

Channelyzer AI assesses thousands of hours of content to provide data identifying the most engaged topics, play patterns and recurring themes, to help inform consumer products expansion opportunities, mobile gaming development and broader franchise strategies.

The tool was created in partnership with AI-focused video licensing platform Troveo and Pocket.watch’s contextual ad targeting engine Clock.Wise.

Pocket.watch and Troveo have also partnered to help creators earn revenue from the use of their videos in generative AI model training. Through this, Troveo collects, organises and delivers content from Pocket.watch creators who can opt in to license their library to AI companies.

Structured under pre-negotiated terms, Pocket.watch said this will allow it to generate “new and safe revenue streams” for its kids and family portfolio to “easily monetise content while maintaining ownership rights.”

Chris M Williams, founder and CEO of Pocket.watch, said: “YouTube has always been the most democratic platform, and Pocket.watch was ahead of the curve in recognising the power of its creators.

“And now AI represents the next frontier in the creator landscape, opening an array of new opportunities for greater efficiency, creativity and revenue. Through Channelyzer AI and our collaboration with Troveo, we’re offering our creators a turnkey solution to ethically and meaningfully participate in the next wave of innovation, without compromising the safety or values of our kid-focused ecosystem.”

Pocket.watch’s creator portfolio comprises 59 creators, with 1.3 billion subscribers and more than 955 billion lifetime views. Its franchises include Ryan’s World, the brand behind series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, and Toys & Colors Kaleidoscope City.