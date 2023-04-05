Pluto TV visits Shaq’s Garage via Kartoon Channel

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned AVoD platform Pluto TV will debut Genius Brands International kids’ series Shaq’s Garage this June.

Starring and exec produced by former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, the animated series depicts the secret adventures of O’Neal’s collection of cars, trucks and automobiles. Shaq’s Garage will be available to Pluto TV viewers via Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel!, which lives within Pluto TV’s kids’ category.