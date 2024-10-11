C21FM Weekly Review: Plimsoll’s Martha Holmes, director Miki Mistrati and WildBear’s Craig Meade talk AI in nature docs

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday October 14, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, Dr Martha Holmes, chief creative officer of natural history & adventure at ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll, spoke about the company’s changing approach to wildlife filmmaking and concerns about AI.

We also heard from Miki Mistrati, director of If Pigs Could Talk, a new Snowman Productions documentary commissioned by a string of European broadcasters that uses AI to decipher the animals’ chatter and raise questions about swine farming and our relationship to pork.

Meanwhile, Craig Meade, general manager at WildBear Entertainment discussed the Australia- and New Zealand-based prodco’s new light-hearted wildlife series Planet Weird and how the firm is navigating younger viewers’ migration to social media.

Finally, Gwenllian Gravelle, head of scripted at S4C, spoke about the Welsh pubcaster’s latest drama, The One That Got Away, why the domestic market is flourishing, and why hope remains high for local-language series travelling.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.