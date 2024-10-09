Plimsoll’s Dr Martha Holmes talks ethical tech in natural history filmmaking

Today we hear from Dr Martha Holmes, chief creative officer of natural history and adventure at ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll, about the company’s changing approach to wildlife filmmaking and concerns about AI.

ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll describes itself as the largest independent producer of natural history content in the world, known for series including Awkwafina-narrated A Real Bug’s Life for National Geographic and Disney+ and Apple TV+’s Tiny World.

The company continues to innovate within the genre, using, for example, micro-drones in its latest Nat Geo/Disney+ series Incredible Animal Journeys, but, according to chief creative officer of natural history & adventure Dr Martha Holmes, it is retaining a firm line on the use of artificial intelligence.

