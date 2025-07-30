Plimsoll ups Mark Brownlow to succeed Martha Holmes as head of natural history

Mark Brownlow has been promoted to head of natural history at ITV Studios-backed UK prodco Plimsoll Productions, succeeding Martha Holmes.

The appointment comes after Bristol-based Plimsoll announced this week that Holmes would be stepping down to serve in a non-executive role on the company’s board.

Brownlow was previously creative director of natural history at Plimsoll, having joined in 2023 as an executive producer.

In his new post, Brownlow will lead the division’s strategic and creative direction, steering its editorial vision and overseeing the department’s development group.

At Plimsoll, he has launched blue-chip content such as Incredible Animal Journeys, narrated by actor Jeremy Renner, for Disney+/National Geographic. His upcoming slate includes Nightmares of Nature, a horror-nature hybrid series developed with Blumhouse Television in the US, Secret Garden for BBC One and Force of Nature for ITV.

Prior to joining Plimsoll, Brownlow spent more than 20 years at the BBC’s Natural History Unit, where he served as series producer on Blue Planet II and executive producer on Frozen Planet II.

Alex Ranken will take on Brownlow’s previous role. He has spent five years at Plimsoll, directing and producing series such as Tiny World for Apple and A Real Bug’s Life for Disney+.

Plimsoll’s hybrid wildlife and factual entertainment format Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters premiered recently on ITV in the UK.

Grant Mansfield, founder and chief executive at Plimsoll, said: “Mark is, quite simply, one of the best wildlife filmmakers in the world and during his time at Plimsoll has proved himself to be an exceptional creative leader.

“I’m delighted he’s agreed to lead our brilliant natural history department and really pleased that with him and Martha on the Plimsoll board, the two of them will continue to work together as colleagues in their new roles.”

Holmes said: “Mark’s promotion is well deserved and part of a long-planned succession strategy. I can’t think of anyone better to step into this role. His creative energy, deep expertise and generosity as a leader make him a natural fit to guide the team forward.”

Brownlow said: “It’s a rare privilege to lead a department with such rich talent and bold creative ambition. I’m grateful to Martha for her mentorship and proud to help carry forward Plimsoll’s legacy of innovation and excellence in natural history storytelling.”