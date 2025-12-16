Please wait...
Plimsoll takes the reins of theatrical doc Horse Power

Horse power

Scott Wilson

NEWS BRIEF: UK- and US-based Plimsoll Productions (A Real Bug’s Life) is diversifying its offering beyond TV by produce a premium nature film for theatrical release.

The company, which is backed by ITV Studios, has collaborated with EOS Films to make Horse Power, a documentary that celebrates the extraordinary abilities of horses and their enduring bond with humanity. Narrated by actor Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), it is set for IMAX/Giant Screen release in early 2026, with SK Films handling international distribution.

