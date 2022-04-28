Plimsoll Productions promotes natural history & science exec Martha Holmes

Bristol-headquartered factual producer Plimsoll Productions has promoted filmmaker and executive producer Martha Holmes to chief creative officer of natural history and science as the company seeks to broaden its slate of science-related programming.

Holmes, who was previously head of natural history, built the division from the ground up and now oversees a 150-person department. She will continue to report to CEO Grant Mansfield in her new role.

Her recent credits with Plimsoll Productions include Bafta-nominated Tiny World (Apple TV+), the celebrity-voiced docuseries Animal (Netflix), Emmy-nominated Hostile Planet (Nat Geographic) and the upcoming rock-climbing docuseries On the Edge with Alex Honnold (Disney+).

She played a key role in creating two recent National Geographic docuseries: Super/Natural, executive produced by James Cameron, which uses cutting-edge science and tech to delve into the secret powers of the world’s most extraordinary creatures, and Great Migrations, which tracks the annual journeys of several species as they seek food, shelter and safe breeding territories.

Plimsoll has significantly ramped up its output over the past two years and is currently in production on 20 series. Its recently premiered shows include The Women of 9/11 (ABC), Malika the Lion Queen (Fox), When Big Things Go Wrong (History) and Tiny World (Apple TV+). In August 2019, Lloyd’s Development Capital acquired a minority stake in the company in a deal that valued Plimsoll at more than US$110m.

Mansfield said: “Martha is one of the most esteemed and innovative players in the unscripted space and has redefined natural history and wildlife entertainment. She and I now see a huge new opportunity to bring these skills to the popular-science space.”