Plimsoll names Brownlow creative director of natural history as Hugh-Jones exits

Plimsoll Productions in the UK has promoted Mark Brownlow to creative director of natural history as Tom Hugh-Jones prepares to exit the Bristol-based company at the end of the year.

The promotion comes after Brownlow, a veteran producer and director in the natural history space, joined the ITV Studios-backed company as an executive producer earlier this year.

He will continue to report to Plimsoll’s chief creative officer of natural history and science, Martha Holmes, in his new capacity.

Before joining Plimsoll, Brownlow spent 28 years with the BBC, where he worked on titles including Blue Planet II, Frozen Planet II, Eden: Untamed Planet and Earth’s Tropical Islands.

Hugh-Jones’ departure comes seven years after he joined the company. During that time, he has been the creative director and head of development for natural history, working on series such as Tiny World (Apple TV+), Night on Earth (Netflix) and Hostile Planet (Nat Geo/Disney+). His next move has yet to be announced.

Holmes said: “Since joining the company less than a year ago, Mark has become an invaluable part of our team, inspiring us to stretch our limits even further through his unparalleled expertise and access in the natural history space.

“He’s an esteemed visionary, particularly in the art of wildlife filmmaking, and we are fortunate to be in the business of storytelling with him.”