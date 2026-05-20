Plimsoll eyes US adaptation of Secret Garden

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios-owned prodco Plimsoll Productions is shopping its natural history format, Secret Garden, in the US for local adaptation.

The original 5×60’ UK version of the format premiered on BBC One and iPlayer last month. Narrated by David Attenborough, Secret Garden reveals the lives of the secretive animals that inhabit hidden worlds in people’s gardens. According to Plimsoll, it was the biggest original UK format launch in five years.