PlayMaker Studios opens for business, welcomes first production to Qiddiya City

RED SEA: PlayMaker Studios, Saudi Arabia’s new film and TV production hub, has officially opened at Qiddiya City, the company announced on the third day of the Red Sea International Film Festival here in Jeddah.

The opening was billed as “a significant moment for the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding film industry” by PlayMaker, which is backed by the Qiddiya Investment Company and located at the all-new Qiddiya City, 40 minutes west of Riyadh.

PlayMaker Studios spans 50 acres of backlots and features two soundstages, workshops, and full production facilities designed to meet the needs of global productions. The campus also houses production offices and other on-site amenities, and construction is underway on two additional soundstages, scheduled for completion in 2026.

PlayMaker also offers producers access to Saudi Arabia’s 40% production rebate, and plans are underway for post-production, visual effects, volumetric and music studios at the site.

The official launch comes as historical action feature Unbroken Sword (working title) begins pre-production at the facility. Directed by the Alik Sakharov, whose credits include Game of Thrones, House of Cards, Ozark and Marco Polo, the film is sponsored by General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season and is being produced by Sela. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

“Bringing Unbroken Sword to PlayMaker Studios feels like the start of something genuinely groundbreaking,” said Richard Sharkey, producer of the film and a veteran filmmaker known for his work on House of the Dragon, Marco Polo, The Fifth Estate and The Lord of the Rings franchise.

“Being the first production to use the facility is both a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously. The scale, support and ambition at Qiddiya City are unmatched, and the Tuwaiq Mountains offer an epic canvas we simply couldn’t find anywhere else.”

Abdullah Aldawood, MD of Qiddiya Investment Company, added: “PlayMaker Studios is a cornerstone of Qiddiya City’s ambition and builds on Saudi Arabia’s growing success in the creative industries. It marks an important step in strengthening this momentum and realising our vision to create a world class destination where innovation, culture and entertainment come together.”