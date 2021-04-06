Playground, YFE line up kids’ channel

Please wait...
Rolf Kauka’s Fix & Foxi airs on a number of dedicated channels

European children’s streamer Playground TV and German media group Your Family Entertainment (YFE) are partnering to launch an on-demand kids’ channel in Germany.

Die Kleine 9’s launch slate will include hundreds of episodes in German, led by YFE series Fix & Foxi, which was created by Rolf Kauka and currently airs on its own dedicated channels on four continents.

Other titles include Die Drachenjäger, Sherm! and Da Boom Crew, also from YFE.

Daniel Nordberg, CEO of Playground TV, said: “The German language is important as the native language of almost 100 million people around the world. With a dedicated new channel in German on Playground TV called Die Kleine 9, powered by German hit cartoons from Your Family Entertainment, we will be able to let the German-speaking kids across Europe enjoy cartoons in their native tongue.”

Ellie Smitherman06-04-2021

