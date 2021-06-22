Playground, Red Arrow adapt Simenon

UK drama label Playground has acquired adaptation rights to Georges Simenon’s series of Jules Maigret French detective novels and will co-develop them alongside Germany’s Red Arrow Studios International.

Colin Callender’s prodco, behind series including Wolf Hall, has struck a deal with Georges Simenon Limited (GSL), the firm which owns and manages all rights to the author’s works of fiction.

Playground’s option deal with GSL extends to all 75 novels and 28 short stories based on the Maigret character, who solves murders by using his understanding of human motives and emotions, rather than deductive powers or physical prowess.

The adaptation will be executive produced by Colin Callender, David Stern and Scott Huff for Playground, Tim Gerhartz and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia for Red Arrow Studios International and John Simenon and Hilary Strong for GSL.

Red Arrow Studios International will distribute the series internationally.

“Georges Simenon was one of the most prolific crime authors of the 20th century and his seminal creation, Inspector Maigret, remains one of literature’s greatest detectives,” said Playground’s joint managing directors Scott Huff and David Stern.

“It’s a rare opportunity to adapt a work that is both distinctive and timeless and we’re incredibly grateful to the Simenon Estate and for the partnership of Red Arrow as we bring Maigret to a global audience.”