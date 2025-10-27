PlattelandsTV in Belgium acquires 20 blue-chip docs from ORF-Enterprise

Outdoors-focused broadcaster PlattelandsTV in Belgium has acquired 20 blue-chip documentaries from Austrian distributor ORF-Enterprise.

The deal, comprising docs from ORF-Enterprise’s Universum Nature brand, is the first between the two companies.

Included in the deal are: Ark of Stone – The Voyage of Sardinia; Corridors of Life; Gentle Mountains, Wild Marshes – The Alpine Foothills; Green Island, Grey Desert; High Life in the Dead Mountains; Lake Tanganyika – Africa’s Blue Heart; Life on the Wing – Miracle of Bird Migration; Mysteries of the Alpine Moorlands; Nicobar Islands – A Monkey’s Long Tale; and Slovenia – Where Nature Comes First.

PlattelandsTV has also acquired: South Tyrol – The Land Between; Tagliamento – King of Alpine Rivers; The Alpine Rhine Valley – Rebuilding Nature; The Egg – Bursting into Life; The Pigeon Hustle; The Raven’s Tale – Mystic Czechia; The Real Jungle Book; Wild Transylvania – Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom; Wildheart – The Life & Times of a Scots Pine Tree; and Wildlife 2.0 – Adapting to a New World.