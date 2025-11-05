Platform Media taps Channel 4’s Jodie Miles as it expands video podcast slate

Video podcast outfit Platform Media has appointed Channel 4 exec Jodie Miles as commercial director as it continues to expand its TV and digital slate.

Miles served as senior lead within Partner Lab, Channel 4 Sales’ creative partnerships division, where she led the partnerships sales team.

This saw her work across branded entertainment, TV, streaming and sponsorship as the commercially funded UK public service broadcaster explored different ways to finance its content with partners such as Boots, Vinted and KFC.

Miles will now support Platform Media’s ongoing expansion into original IP, including three new digital-first shows due to be announced this month.

The company has a growing reputation in TV through productions such as The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Sounds, Rivals: The Official Podcast for Disney+ and The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast for Netflix.

It recently tapped comedy and entertainment series producer Tom Corrigan as part of its ongoing expansion into TV and video podcasts.

Miles will head up Platform Media’s partnerships team, who create podcast partnerships and branded entertainment campaigns.

Miles said: “What makes this company so refreshing is the unique way it’s flipping the traditional model on its head by starting digital-first with the opportunity to expand into TV, not the other way around.

“It’s a future-facing, audience first approach that reflects where the world of content and entertainment is headed.”

Platform Media was formed through a merger between podcast companies Listen and Goldhawk Productions.

Early last year, Listen MD Josh Adley told C21 about the company’s plans in the visualised podcast space as broadcasters and streamers look for more cost-efficient ways to produce and market shows.