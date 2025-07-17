Platform Media bolsters TV ambitions with ex-Romesh Ranganathan producer

Video podcast outfit Platform Media has hired comedy and entertainment series producer Tom Corrigan as part of its ongoing expansion into TV.

Corrigan has been appointed executive producer at the London-based studio, which is home to visualised podcasts such as The Traitors: Uncloaked, a companion piece to the BBC primetime hit.

He will exec produce across the company’s expanding video slate and oversee new launches in autumn 2025.

His arrival marks Platform Media’s second major hire in a month, following the addition of senior executive producer Alex Watson, former head of content at Pixiu Podcasts.

While Watson comes from the world of podcasting, Corrigan brings a wealth of high-profile TV experience to the Listen team at Platform Media, which was formed through a merger between podcast companies Listen and Goldhawk Productions.

His credits include series producing Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening on ITV and showrunning Romesh & Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle for Amazon-owned Prime Video.

Platform said Corrigan’s connections to Ranganathan and fellow UK comedy talent such as Joe Lycett, Richard Ayoade, Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan, Richard Osman, Charlie Brooker, Rosie Jones and Michael McIntyre make him “ideally placed” to turn Listen into a major TV player.

Listen recently teamed up with chatshow host veteran Graham Norton for his first visualised podcast on YouTube and Spotify, Wanging On, alongside co-host Maria McErlane.

Early last year, Listen MD Josh Adley told C21 about the company’s plans in the visualised podcast space as broadcasters and streamers look for more cost-efficient ways to produce and market shows.